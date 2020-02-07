WWE Rumors - Bobby Lashley to face 8-time World Champion before his contract ends

Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar is a dream match that has been in the works for more than a decade now, however, the company is yet to pull the trigger on the battle of the behemoths.

WWE recently had the chance to book the mega match as Lashley was involved in a Triple Threat contest on RAW to determine Brock Lesnar's Super ShowDown opponent. WWE passed on the opportunity to have Lashley vs. Lesnar and picked Ricochet to be the #1 contender. Does that mean we may never see the dream clash?

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about the match and whether it will happen in the future.

WWE Insider Tom Colohue stated that the time is not right to have Lashley vs. Lesnar as the focus currently is to get Drew McIntyre over, but, it's a match that will surely happen inside a WWE ring. It's interesting to note that Lashley told Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy that he returned to the WWE with the sole intention of facing Brock Lesnar.

Tom explained that Lashley's wish will be fulfilled before his contract comes to an end. Lashley's current character isn't meant to go up against Lesnar and Tom speculated that WWE will get to the match after Lesnar drops the title. The company can then push Lashley as the destroyer he's supposed to be for a highly-anticipated showdown against the Beast Incarnate.

Here's what Tom revealed on SK's Dropkick DiSKussions:

Bobby Lashley has been very public. He said to Gary Cassidy that he wants that match with Brock Lesnar and I’m sure it will happen but we are not there yet. There is no doubt in my mind that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is going to happen before this contract runs out. I’ve spoken before that when a new contract is signed, there is a discussion.

Not just how much money a wrestler is going to get, also about how they are going to be pushed. I don’t think he would have signed that contract if he wasn’t assured about the Brock Lesnar match. However, this incarnation of Bobby Lashley is wrong for the part, the priority right now is getting Drew McIntyre over.

So you need Brock to be the most hateable man in company history. He needs to be more hated than Vince McMahon. He needs to be more hated than any man who has come through those doors, and in order to achieve that, we need to make sure we don’t confuse the narrative by going heel vs. heel, because who are you going to boo out of Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley?

Now is not the right time for that match. However, once Lashley is away from Lana, I think once the title is not involved, they start building Lashley as just a bonafide badass. If you do that with Lesnar, and you do that with Lashley, independently with each other, the moment when they finally come face-to-face is going to be a very big one.