WWE Rumors: Bobby Roode to defend his belt against Kassius Ohno in the main event of NXT 2/22 TV tapings

Bobby Roode has a big match set up for the next set of NXT TV tapings.

16 Feb 2017

In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been reported that the 22nd February NXT TV tapings are to be headlined by Bobby Roode defending his NXT Championship against Kassius Ohno (the man formerly known as Chris Hero).

As well as that, the tapings will see the return to ring action of former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who has been out of action on tv since his knee was injured during his title loss to Roode at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

Bobby Roode defeated Shinsuke Nakamura at the last NXT TakeOver special, to win the NXT Championship. During that match, Roode injured Nakamura’s knee. Since then Nakamura hasn’t wrestled on NXT TV but has appeared on NXT live events in the last few weeks.

**NXT SPOILERS AHEAD**

At the last set of NXT tv tapings, which are still being shown on the WWE Network, Bobby Roode faced No Way Jose for the title. After the match, Roode continued to attack No Way Jose, until Kassius Ohno came out to stop him.

They went back and forth before Roode eventually attacked an unsuspecting Ohno from the crowd. All of this has apparently set up a big match between the two men, with Roode’s NXT title on the line.

It would appear that Roode will now face Ohno, with the title on the line, at the next tapings held at the University of Central Florida, in the 2,000 seater gym. It is also being pushed that Nakamura will return to action, but who he is set to face is currently unknown.

With Nakamura out selling his injury, and Roode ruling NXT, it is good to see a different man set to face the Champion for his title. Kassius Ohno comes back to NXT as a big deal, seeing him pushed straight into the main event scene is a good indication that he has a big future in NXT and WWE as a whole.

Right now NXT is in need of main event stars, with Roode and Nakamura the only other men who have been built up as a big deal in the company. Hopefully, the NXT crowd will treat Ohno like the star that he is, and he will eventually become the number one babyface in NXT.

