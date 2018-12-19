WWE Rumors: Brand new role for Paige revealed?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Rumors 2.66K // 19 Dec 2018, 18:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paige is certainly not done with WWE yet

What's the story?

The McMahons have assumed control of both RAW and SmackDown Live in light of declining viewership over the last few weeks. As a result, Paige, who was the former General Manager of SmackDown Live was relieved of her duties.

Shane McMahon assured her that she's very much a part of the mix even now. PWInsider and Cageside Seats published a rumour with regard to her brand new role.

In case you didn't know...

A few days before TLC, we were told that Vince McMahon would be arriving on RAW to make an announcement. McMahon apologised to the WWE Universe for not listening to them and said that all middlemen would be hereafter eliminated.

Baron Corbin was the first to go, after he was put in a handicap match on RAW this week. Paige's dismissal came at the beginning of SmackDown Live when Shane McMahon was seen addressing the entire roster. McMahon did specify that Paige's role would change, in weeks to follow.

The heart of the matter

The existing rumour right now is that Paige will become an analyst on the WWE Kickoff Shows, going forward. This would essentially mean that her appearances would be limited to pay-per-views alone, where she will provide her experience and insight during these panels.

Paige is a great promo and should be a natural fit for a job like this. Moreover, she's a lot younger than a lot of the others on the panel and her views should be a breath of fresh air, when compared to the others. Mind you, this is only a rumour so we don't know if WWE has bigger plans for her.

What's next?

The McMahons have assumed control of SmackDown Live and the show is expected to change for the better. Let's hope that the coming weeks usher in more positive changes for us. I'm curious to see what the future holds for both the brand and for its former General Manager.

Do you think Paige could become a full-time commentator like Renee Young is? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement