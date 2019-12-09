WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman injured, misses big event this weekend

Did another one bite the dust?

In WWE or any other wrestling promotion, injuries are very much of the process. It's all the more unfortunate, however, if it happens to one of the major stars. Braun Strowman was unlucky to be on the list when he pulled out of a WWE Live Event where he was set to take on Bray Wyatt/The Fiend for the WWE Universal Title over the weekend.

According to official WWE reports, Braun Strowman was pulled from the WWE Live Event in Jacksonville due to "hip pain," but Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio claimed that it was actually due to back spasms. He said, (H/T WrestleTalk)

“Braun Strowman missed last night’s house show in Jacksonville where he was scheduled for the main event against The Fiend for the Universal title. We were told back spasms, but the official word is a sore hip and that he is expected to be back in action in a few days.”

From the looks of it, it appears that Strowman is going to be out for just a few days, but it makes sense that WWE doesn't want to take chances with the 'Monster Among Men,' considering that Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season is right around the corner.

This is the not the first time that Strowman has been injured. Months ago, he recovered from a harrowing elbow injury and went through rigorous rehab to get back in the ring. There is also a report that Strowman could be getting a shot at Shinsuke Nakamura's Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming TLC PPV.

It should be noted that Strowman has never won a singles title during his time in WWE. He's a two time Tag Team Champion, but singles gold has eluded him. Perhaps, that could all change in the weeks ahead, if the IC plans come to fruition.