WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman's major TLC angle cancelled, backstage news on his future

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 10 Dec 2019, 18:51 IST SHARE

Braun Strowman.

After weeks of ambiguity, WWE finally announced a few matches for the upcoming TLC PPV. The card currently has six matches, however, the possibility of many other matches have been discussed backstage.

Dave Meltzer spoke about the TLC card and revealed that the company nixed an angle between Braun Strowman and Shinsuke Nakamura that was previously booked for the last episode of SmackDown.

The plan was to have Strowman take on Nakamura in an Intercontinental Championship, however, the Monster Among Men was pulled from the recent WWE Live Events due to an injury.

Contrary to WWE's official statement in which it was revealed that Strowman was struggling with hip issues, Meltzer reported that he was actually suffering from back spasms.

Here's what Meltzer noted on the Wrestling Observer Radio:

"The other one is Nakamura and Braun Strowman. Braun Strowman is hurt. Yeah, they were supposed to do the angle on Friday but Strowman got hurt and they couldn't do the angle. That was on the card a week ago and Braun got hurt. One person told me back spasms, but the official company line is that he's got a hip injury that's not serious and it's only a couple of days. But he missed all the weekend house shows.

"So you know, SmackDown main event, one night, what did they do? I'm trying to remember. So one night, they did Bray Wyatt against, it was supposed to be Wyatt against Strowman all weekend in cage matches, so the first night they did Bray Wyatt with Drew McIntyre because it was a Supershow.

"So it's another night with RAW vs. SmackDown guys and then the second night, which was a pure SmackDown show, they did Champion vs. Champion, with Bray Wyatt beating Nakamura, with Bray Wyatt, in both matches by the way, as a complete babyface.

"I don't know what Strowman's status is, but I think if he is okay by Friday they may shoot that angle. Again, I'm just waiting for an upate on that."

Advertisement

Strowman was booked in an angle with Nakamura and Sami Zayn at a recent Supershow in Mexico where the Monster Among Men destroyed the two heels.

As stated earlier, WWE can still book Strowman to go after the IC title if he manages to get back in time for the SmackDown show this Friday.