WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman's role at WWE TLC finally revealed

The question of whether Braun Strowman will be fit for WWE TLC has been prevalent in the run up to WWE TLC. Dave Meltzer has given the latest update on Strowman's role at WWE TLC and it's good news for Strowman fans.

The feud between Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin has been going on for a while. It really amped up at WWE Crown Jewel in early November. Strowman was set to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship which had been vacated by Roman Reigns.

As the match was about to begin, before the bell had even rung, Baron Corbin attacked Strowman from behind. The acting RAW General Manager hit Corbin on the back of the head with the Universal title belt. Brock Lesnar followed this up with a number of F5's until the 'Monster Among Men' couldn't kick out anymore.

Stephanie McMahon later promised Braun another shot at the WWE Universal Championship as well as a one-on-one match against Baron Corbin if he helped team RAW win at Survivor Series. Strowman succeded and was booked to face Corbin at TLC.

Corbin didn't take this well, and with his GM-ship hanging in the balance, orchestrated a preemptive attack on Strowman along with lackeys Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. This was done to write Strowman off television following elbow surgery.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said he expected Braun Strowman to wrestle at TLC although his role could be to squash Corbin as quickly as possible:

“I mean I expect he’s going to be there and do a quick match. I expect it to be a one-move match.” H/T: RingsideNews

WWE TLC takes place later tonight. Braun Strowman will face Baron Corbin with the position of permanent RAW GM at stake for Corbin.

