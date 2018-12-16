×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman's role at WWE TLC finally revealed

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.52K   //    16 Dec 2018, 20:25 IST

Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman

What's the story?

The question of whether Braun Strowman will be fit for WWE TLC has been prevalent in the run up to WWE TLC. Dave Meltzer has given the latest update on Strowman's role at WWE TLC and it's good news for Strowman fans.

In case you didn't know...

The feud between Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin has been going on for a while. It really amped up at WWE Crown Jewel in early November. Strowman was set to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship which had been vacated by Roman Reigns.

As the match was about to begin, before the bell had even rung, Baron Corbin attacked Strowman from behind. The acting RAW General Manager hit Corbin on the back of the head with the Universal title belt. Brock Lesnar followed this up with a number of F5's until the 'Monster Among Men' couldn't kick out anymore.

Stephanie McMahon later promised Braun another shot at the WWE Universal Championship as well as a one-on-one match against Baron Corbin if he helped team RAW win at Survivor Series. Strowman succeded and was booked to face Corbin at TLC.

Corbin didn't take this well, and with his GM-ship hanging in the balance, orchestrated a preemptive attack on Strowman along with lackeys Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. This was done to write Strowman off television following elbow surgery.

Also read: 3 Things WWE can do if Braun Strowman can't wrestle at WWE TLC

The heart of the matter

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said he expected Braun Strowman to wrestle at TLC although his role could be to squash Corbin as quickly as possible:

“I mean I expect he’s going to be there and do a quick match. I expect it to be a one-move match.” H/T: RingsideNews

What's next?

WWE TLC takes place later tonight. Braun Strowman will face Baron Corbin with the position of permanent RAW GM at stake for Corbin.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE TLC 2018 Braun Strowman
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and WrestleZone.
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Last-Minute rumors you should know 
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who could replace Braun Strowman at TLC
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Rumors you need to know
RELATED STORY
5 TLC Rumors The WWE Universe Needs To Know About
RELATED STORY
4 scenarios that could happen if Braun Strowman can't...
RELATED STORY
3 Things WWE can do if Braun Strowman can't wrestle at...
RELATED STORY
5 potential finishes for Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman...
RELATED STORY
5 Shocks that WWE should Pull Off at TLC 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible spoiler on title changes at TLC
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest shocks that could happen at WWE TLC
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us