WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt's debut might be planned for tonight's RAW

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL Rumors 762 // 09 Jul 2019, 02:06 IST

Bray Wyatt

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt has been the talk of the town when it comes to the WWE Universe, ever since he made the on-screen debut of his new gimmick of the 'Fiend' in the Firefly Funhouse. In recent weeks, it has seemed as if Wyatt was closer than ever to making his debut in WWE. Instead, we have only seen his puppets on the show.

Bray Wyatt might be about to make his debut on WWE RAW tonight as all signs point to this possibility. Wyatt even hinted at it with yet another cryptic tweet reminding the WWE Universe of the significance of the 8th of July.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt's children's television talk show host gimmick with Firefly Funhouse has been the highlight and the saving grace of plenty of Monday Night RAW episodes recently. Ever since he debuted the gimmick, it has been speculated about when he will bring it in the ring and in front of a live audience, as well as if he can carry the same character in such a situation.

Back on the 8th of July in 2013, The Wyatt Family had made their debut for the first time on WWE RAW. At that time, along with Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan had comprised the rest of the family.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt might be hinting that the 8th of July could be the perfect time for him to introduce the WWE Universe to his newest character, 6 years after the Wyatt Family.

Happy Anniversary — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 8, 2019

Now, whether this was a hint or a simple acknowledgement of the day's importance remains to be seen. Erick Rowan also commented on the Tweet.

What's next?

Could we see the long-awaited debut of the 'Fiend' Bray Wyatt on tonight's episode of WWE RAW? If so, who will his first victim be?

Coincidentally, Rey Mysterio is also returning on the same day.

This might be worth watching.