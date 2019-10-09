WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar, not Vince McMahon, is in charge of his creative direction

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 981 // 09 Oct 2019, 10:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Beast and the Boss

One huge contention among wrestlers and the promotions they work for is creative control. Brock Lesnar is already atop the WWE once again after defeating Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship on Friday Night SmackDown last week.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Radio, the Beast has full creative control of his character, even over the Chairman, Vince McMahon. TheMix.com carried a report on the matter.

The Beast in charge?

As Lesnar has often negotiated with WWE for new deals over the last five years, he must have had a clause present in any new contracts that give him total creative control. That type of freedom isn't given to just any Superstar. The likes of Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash are similar examples of wrestlers who were in charge of everything that happened to their character.

As we have witnessed throughout the last few years, Lesnar rarely loses and won't lose to just anyone. The Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that the reason why he's routinely holding titles or easily beating opponents is that it is his call and not in the hands of Vince McMahon, who usually always has the final say on everything.

“Whether he’s a babyface or a heel, Brock’s only going so far for the team. Brock’s not gonna like… when it comes to Brock and Vince, people hate this, but when it comes to Brock and Vince — Brock is the one who calls the shots, not Vince and Brock can get away with anything and people hate hearing that."

"In the end, it’s still Vince’s company, but Brock isn’t doing anything that Brock doesn’t want to do. Every program, when he loses he wants to lose… every program, that’s just how it is you know it’s an interesting thing.”

Really best for business?

If that report is true, then some of the recent blame for strange matches and storylines while Lesnar was Universal Champion has to fall to the Beast. Roman Reigns fought him three times before finally beating him at SummerSlam last year. Although Seth Rollins eventually dethroned Lesnar at WrestleMania 35, he lost the title to a Lesnar cash-in.

More people were rather upset with the Beast taking the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston in a quick squash match. People felt that Kingston deserved better after a strong reign. Had he dropped the title in a match longer than nearly 10 seconds then people might have reacted more favorably to the title swap. As it sits, letting one star do whatever he or she wants is actually more detrimental than helpful to the product.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Don't miss out!