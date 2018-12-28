WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar may be left out of WrestleMania 35?

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar after defeating Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series (2018)

What's the story

Brock Lesnar had his last wrestling match for the WWE when he defeated the WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at the Survivor Series PPV, last November. The current plans are set in motion for Lesnar to defend the title against Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble, but how will Brock fit in to the WWE's plans for WrestleMania 35, if at all?

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is without a doubt the most polarizing figure in the WWE today. Aside from the likes of John Cena and Roman Reigns, you can bet the farm that many fans in the WWE Universe more than likely despise Lesnar for his part-time schedule and the stroke he undoubtedly has behind the scenes. "The Beast Incarnate" has developed a reputation that will be hard to shake and is less likely to win over the fans anytime soon, if not ever again.

The heart of the matter

As first reported at Ringside News, during an episode of PWInsider Audio featuring Mike Johnson, Brock's true intentions with the WWE and vice versa were discussed.

“I wonder if Brock’s gonna be with them past the Rumble because you know everyone figured Brock was out the door. Is he even factored into their WrestleMania plans? We haven’t seen him advertised or even footage of him being used to promote WrestleMania 35. So I wonder if he’s out the door at the Rumble, but I guess that’s the allure of Brock is that, ‘Is this the end of Brock’s run?’ and it turns out not to be.”

What's next

As noted above, Brock will be defending his WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble on January 27th, 2019 from Phoenix, AZ.

