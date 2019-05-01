WWE Rumors: Major update regarding Brock Lesnar's future plans with WWE

Brock Lesnar mocking his challenger

What's the story?

There had been a lot of speculation regarding Brock Lesnar's future after he lost the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 35 in a rather surprising fashion.

'The Beast' stated reportedly left the Wrestlemania 35 venue as soon as his match got over and headed to Las Vegas, reportedly to enter into talks with UFC.

There seems to be a major development in regards to Lesnar's career in WWE going forward.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar was a UFC Fighter in the time he spent away from WWE before returning in 2012.

Lesnar has always worked a limited schedule in WWE, and there were reports stating that the former Universal Champion is not content with WWE. Thus, he will most likely re-join UFC after Wrestlemania; however, that does not seem to be the case as of now.

Lesnar had made his last UFC appearance at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt.

The heart of the matter

It was recently revealed by ESPN that Brock Lesnar to UFC may not be happenening. While the reason wasn't specified, reports have suggested that a better offer from WWE might be the actual reason behind the move.

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, Brock Lesnar signing another big deal with WWE, and that being why he is done with MMA.

This would come as a huge shocker to even WWE Fans as many expected that Lesnar will not be back anytime soon, given the temper tantrum he allegedly threw at Wrestlemania this year.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in sports entertainement today, and even though fans like to fret about Lesnar's part-time schedule, the fact remains , that the Beast Incarnate is one of the biggest draws for WWE.

