WWE Rumors: 2 Former Champions reject Vince McMahon's mega offer; likely to leave WWE

The Boss can't be happy

What's the story?

As reported earlier, The Revival had been offered a major 5-year-deal contract by the WWE. Both the Superstars were given a lucrative 5-year long deal with WWE paying $500k each per year.

However, even with such a major offer on the table, it looks like Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson are not looking to continue with Vince McMahon's company once their current contracts are over.

In case you didn't know...

Reports have suggested that The Revival have been unhappy with their treatment on the main roster for a long time now, and even asked for their release, which they were not granted. Instead, they were given the RAW Tag Team Championships-- which unfortunately turned out to be one of the worst title runs on the main rosters. The two lost their Championships at Wrestlemania 35 to Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

The Revival was one of the most iconic Tag Teams in NXT and people had huge hopes for them to succeed on the main roster. Unfortunately for them, things did not pan out the way they wanted, and they continued to drift in the mid-card for their entire stay on RAW-- even as Champions.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer (via Cagesideseats.com) had confirmed that such an offer was made, and further added that the former RAW Tag Team Champions have turned down the contracts.

This is a clear indication that the two do not wish to continue with WWE, and might leave as soon as their current contracts are up.

What's next?

By not agreeing to the new contract, the Superstars have shown that they would rather work elsewhere than continue with WWE.

Do you think they made the right decision? Tell us in the comments!

