WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar's MITB contract cash-in date revealed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 1.86K // 22 May 2019, 00:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will Mr MITB choose?

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar is your Mr Money in the Bank. Only a handful of the fans may like the sound of that as well as Vince McMahon, who reserves all the big booking decisions for the Beast Incarnate.

Now that he has the briefcase for the first time in his glittering career, the question surrounding the inevitable cash-in is on everyone's mind.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided insights regarding WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar and the coveted MITB contract.

In case you didn't know...

The recently concluded Money in the Bank PPV ended with the image of Brock Lesnar atop the ladder with the MITB briefcase in his hands. It was probably the last thing the WWE Universe envisioned, but with ratings take an unprecedented dip in recent months, it wasn't shocking to see WWE officials turn to its most prized asset.

WWE tried their best to keep Lesnar's surprise return a secret. They informed the Superstars involved in the match that there would be a big name star walking out during the final spot in which Mustafa Ali was inches away from winning the match.

Lesnar was swiftly transported to Gorilla Position, and we all know what happened next.

Paul Heyman and his client appeared on Raw this week and were confronted by both Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston. However, the Beast Incarnate retreated, and it was announced that he would return next week to announce the name of the champion he would cash in against.

The heart of the mater

Dave Meltzer highlighted the fact that Heyman did mention that Lesnar will show up next week on Raw to reveal the champion he would target - Seth Rollins or Kofi Kingston.

The WON veteran even added that Lesnar would cash in his contract in advance and set up a match for the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown PPV in Saudi Arabia on June 7th, 2019.

Advertisement

“At the end of the show they actually instead said that Brock Lesnar’s gonna say who he’s gonna wrestle whether it be Seth Rollins or Kofi Kingston next week what he’s going to do which I’m figuring is just going to be the match in Saudi Arabia that he was always going to do anyway," said Meltzer.

What's next?

WWE is stacking the next Saudi Arabia show with big matches with oodles of nostalgia. A Brock Lesnar championship match seems like a logical choice.

The charm of the MITB contract is the surprising cash-in, and it would be unnatural for WWE to do otherwise with Lesnar as the holder.

As of this writing, Lesnar will choose his opponent next week on Raw and would cash-in the contract in advance for a match at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7th.