WWE Rumors: Champion pulled from advertised match on SmackDown

What's the story?

Asuka was reportedly injured at a SmackDown Live event on Monday Night, but after The Empress stated that she was fine on Social Media, WWE decided to pull her from her scheduled match on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Ahead of their SmackDown Women's Championship match this weekend at Fastlane, Asuka took on Mandy Rose at a live event and when The Golden Goddess went for her sit out facebuster finisher, Asuka reportedly landed awkwardly.

Medical personnel then attended to the Women's Champion before the match was called off and Asuka was then forced to update the WWE Universe on her health the following morning where she stated that she was healthy.

Good morning 🌞

I’m very very fine and energetic.



Thank you for your concern🤡 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 5, 2019

The heart of the matter

Despite assuring the WWE Universe that she was fine following the spot, Post Wrestling recently reported that Asuka was scheduled to face Sonya Deville on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night, but the plan was changed.

Instead Mandy Rose took on her longtime rival Naomi in what was a quick match before Asuka came out and attacked both Rose and Deville to send a message ahead of this weekend's match. As part of the attack, neither Rose nor Deville got any offense in on Asuka, which could be a hint that she wasn't cleared to be part of the action on Tuesday night but may be ready by Sunday.

What's next?

Asuka defends the SmackDown Women's Championship match against Mandy Rose at Fastlane this weekend and it's hoped that The Empress of Tomorrow will be at one hundred percent since Sonya Deville will be at ringside giving Rose quite the advantage.

Do you think Asuka will be able to come out on top at Fastlane? Have your say in the comments section below...

