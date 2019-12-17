WWE Rumors: Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch not being blamed by WWE for TLC injury (Exclusive)

Tom Colohue Exclusive 17 Dec 2019, 14:56 IST

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

After Sunday’s TLC main event in which Kairi Sane picked up an unfortunate injury that heavily affected the finish of the match, a concerted effort was made by many on social media to lay the blame at the door of two of the four horsewomen; Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

A video was produced, which has since been debunked, of Lynch appearing to throw a monitor that struck Sane in the head. There was also footage from the show itself in which Charlotte Flair would strike Sane after a botched spear and powerbomb her through a table despite the latter struggling to perform her role in the move. This has led to a large amount of negativity in the direction of Flair and Lynch.

However, it has been explained to me that WWE does not blame either woman for how they acted in this match at all.

Sources indicate that the full extent of Sane’s injury was not clear until late in the match. One source made it clear to me that the table spot, well after the thrown monitor and only just before the powerbomb, is the first time that anybody in the WWE realized that something had gone wrong.

Charlotte Flair is believed to have simply been continuing the match, unaware of Sane’s injury until it was too late and she was already in the air for the powerbomb. Meanwhile, as things have become clearer, viewers noticed Becky Lynch in many ways taking charge in the match. WWE sources have confirmed that Lynch and Flair made the decision to remove Sane from the match as quickly as possible once the extent of her injury had become clear.

“Nobody blames Charlotte or Becky. They’ve done their job and then some. Sane wasn’t in any danger. They’re two of the best in the world and they wouldn’t hurt anyone.”

After the match, both Charlotte and Becky tweeted their support for Kairi Sane, who is recovering well from her injury.