WWE Rumors: Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar set to return on RAW

Seth Rollins is also expected to be on the go-home show before Fastlane.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 26 Feb 2017, 13:56 IST

Jericho and Lesnar could initiate their respective feuds with Owens and Goldberg

What’s the story?

As per Cagesideseats, Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar are scheduled to make an appearance on the go-home Raw for the March 5th PPV - Fastlane. The Superstars are expected to further their respective storylines with Owens and Goldberg in the weeks leading into Wrestlemania.

In case you didn’t know...

Jericho was last seen on the WWE TV when he was massacred by his former best friend Kevin Owens after the Festival of Friendship. The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla has since been kept off television, to sell the injuries he suffered during the gruesome attack.

Here is a video of the incident:

Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, was last seen in a backstage interview-turned-promo where Paul Heyman spoke about how Goldberg would beat Kevin Owens for the Universal title and how Brock Lesnar would take the title from him, a clip from the promo can be seen below:

The Heart of the Matter

Earlier this week, it was announced that Seth Rollins would return on the next edition of Monday Night Raw for a sit-down interview with Michael Cole.

With Jericho and Lesnar rumoured to be returning to further their feuds, the go-home episode for Fastlane 2017 is turning out to be a pretty big show. After Lesnar’s menacing promo and Chris Jericho’s last appearance being the beatdown at the hands of Owens, it will be interesting to see how the storylines develop.

Kevin Owens had addressed him turning on his former best friend Chris Jericho on an episode of Raw by simply dropping the mic.

What’s next?

Kevin Owens attacked Jericho during a Live Event in Germany yesterday, which might be a sign of things to come, the video (posted on the official WWE Youtube channel) can be seen below:

Chris Jericho’s return might end with a beatdown at the hands of Kevin Owens yet again, which would further his face turn as would be expected of him, going into Wrestlemania.

The return of Brock Lesnar might be for another promo or in-ring segment, but it is unlikely that he will wrestle anyone on the show. Goldberg is not scheduled for an appearance on the go-home show but it would be interesting to see if he turns up regardless.

Sportskeeda’s take

The go-home episode of Fastlane 2017 could turn out to be a pretty significant episode of Monday Night RAW.

If rumours are anything to go by, not only will the two Superstars return to lay the foundations of their respective feuds with Owens and Goldberg, but the returns could also determine which of these matches would be for the WWE Universal Championship.

