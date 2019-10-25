WWE Rumors: CM Punk reportedly looking for the company to offer him a blank check

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 79 // 25 Oct 2019, 16:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon, Triple H, and CM Punk.

The pro wrestling landscape is currently in the midst of a tectonic shift with the arrival of AEW in a market that has long been dominated by WWE. Talents now have a lucrative option besides WWE and such a change has affected the contractual dealings between Superstars and Vince McMahon's company.

Dave Meltzer had a few interesting things to note on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter regarding WWE's offers to Superstars. It's a known fact that undercard talents such as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have signed up solid new deals while Brock Lesnar continues to make an enviable amount of salary.

However, WWE has stopped offering blank checks to its top-tier talents. It was also revealed that many people backstage in WWE are under the belief that CM Punk is also looking for WWE to offer him a signed blank check deal.

Here's what Meltzer wrote;

"Even though there are guys on the undercard who have gotten some great offers, like Anderson & Gallows, and certain guys on top like Lesnar are making money like few in the history of the industry have ever made, WWE hasn’t been signing blank checks and guys who are near the top asking for giant money haven’t gotten the blank check. Those in WWE believe Punk is another guy looking for that.

Both sides have had their moments where they’ve sworn off ever doing business with him, but this is wrestling and it’s competition and if there is the belief he can move numbers, there is no such thing as never."

Backstage rumors of getting CM Punk back to WWE have grown stronger in the past month. The past few weeks have seen Punk come out of hibernation. He was involved in various interviews in which he has openly addressed a possible return and him working for Fox.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported recently that CM Punk's return could be merely one phone call away. Sources in the WWE have stated that Vince McMahon is very open to working with Punk again as he sees immense financial potential in the comeback.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: A CM Punk return is only a phone call to Vince McMahon away (Exclusive)

Advertisement

One of Colohue's sources also revealed the following:

“Vince and Hunter, they’re proud men. Punk is a proud man. Somebody’s got to get over that and go first and it’s not going to be Vince.”

Will WWE take the first step and break the bank to get Punk on board again?

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news.