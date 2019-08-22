WWE Rumors: CM Punk's agents pitch an interesting idea to work with the company

Will this idea ever see the light of day?

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk's agents reportedly pitched an idea to have him work with WWE once again. A recent report in Wrestling Inc. states that Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which represents both CM Punk and WWE, reached out to top officials in FOX to discuss this proposal in detail.

As per the reports, the proposed idea is to have Punk work as one of the co-hosts for a WWE talk show that will feature RAW commentator Renne Young as its main host. This in-studio talk show is expected to go live by the end of the year and will reportedly air on Tuesday nights.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter discussed the abovementioned proposal and stated that WWE are likely to hate the idea of working with CM Punk once again. Hence, they concluded that there is little to no room left for speculations about this deal.

The only thing that probably puts the deal on the table is a rumored clause that CM Punk will be working for FOX Sports rather than for WWE. However, since the proposal demands that he works as a co-host in a WWE in-studio talk show, we are not sure how it will play out.

Punk had a memorable run in WWE before leaving the company in 2014 and seeking retirement from pro-wrestling. However, he is still acknowledged as one of the best talkers in the company's history which helped him seek the best responses for his storylines.

His mic skills have always complemented his in-ring talent which makes it easy to picture him as an impressive co-host. Moreover, fans have been anticipating his return to WWE ever since he bid his last adieu five years ago.

However, given the history between WWE and CM Punk, it is not difficult to guess the fate of this deal.

