WWE Rumors: Company allows Finn Balor to go on a 'break' on one condition

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 11 // 17 Jul 2019, 12:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Did Balor agree?

What's the story?

We had recently reported that Finn Balor has asked WWE for a break and is likely to go on a sabbatical soon.

However, as per Wrestling Observer Radio, there is a condition WWE would want the former Universal Champion to fulfill first. As per reports, WWE Want Balor to stick around till Summerslam and put Bray Wyatt over before leaving for his much-deserved break.

In case you didn't know...

After weeks of vignettes, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt finally returned to Monday Night RAW on this week's show. Wyatt attacked Finn Balor in his first appearance as The Fiend character.

Balor just recently lost his Intercontinental Championship to Nakamura at Extreme Rules, and further Tweeted ''Bye, bye" giving rise to speculation on his future with WWE. However, it seems that Balor is only going to be taking a break from WWE to rest up.

Wyatt, on the other hand, has finally made his return to WWE after months of absence. With his new character, Wyatt has managed to become one of the most buzzworthy Superstars on the roster.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt have been butting heads for long, but the two have never had that one great match.

Balor is highly repected by the fans and would be the perfect opponent to put Wyatt over as a serious threat before he leaves. By doing so, not only will Wyatt be able to establish credibility of his new character, WWE can resume the feud once Balor returns.

What's next?

While The Demon vs The Fiend seems to be a very exciting prospect, we can't be sure that WWE will go this route as The Demon character is highly ptotected and might not be used merely to get Wyatt over.

Also Read: Backstage details on last-minute changes made on RAW because of Daniel Bryan