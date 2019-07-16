WWE Rumors: Backstage details on last-minute changes made on RAW because of Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

This week on RAW, we saw a battle royal to crown the next number #1 contender for the Universal Championship, which was won by Seth Rollins.

However, WWE decided to make some changes to the match scrapping the original plans. As per Wrestling Observer, Daniel Bryan was originally slated for last night’s #1 contender battle royal. They replaced Bryan with Sami Zayn as WWE “decided to go in a different direction” with Bryan.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan is a SmackDown Superstar and was the Tag Team Champion along with Rowan up until Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV, when The New Day become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions yet again by defeating Bryan & Rowan and Heavy Machinery.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan is one of the most popular singles Superstars in WWE and it looks like WWE have some major plans for the former WWE Champion.

Here is what WWE.com posted today:

In the aftermath of the interview, WWE.com has learned that Bryan plans on making a career-altering announcement tonight on SmackDown LIVE. Bryan has promised that this will change the course of his career and shake SmackDown LIVE to its core. Just what exactly does Bryan have planned?

It is clear that Bryan will no longer be a Tag Team performer and WWE have something big in store for the leader of the YES! Movement starting this SmackDown.

With WWE tryng to shake things up and improve the product, Bryan would be a great choice to lead the prdocuct in a new direction.

What's next?

With Brock Lesnar becoming the Universal Champion for a third time at Extreme Rules, it is clear that WWE look to revive the rivalry between Lesnar and Rollins.

As for Bryan, we will have to tune into SmackDown to find out what creative has planned for him.

