WWE News: Veteran Superstar hints at bringing back extremely popular gimmick

Hardy is a SmackDown Superstar

What's the story?

Matt Hardy has been banished to the sidelines ever since his brother and tag team partner Jeff Hardy suffered an injury in April.

The WWE had only just rebranded the two brothers back to their original gimmick when tragedy struck and Jeff Hardy got injured, leaving Matt Hardy with nothing to do.

Having already been ignored for long enough, it looks like Matt Hardy is itching to become relevant against by reviving his most popular gimmick - Broken/Woken Matt Hardy.

Here is what Matt Hardy Tweeted:

Becoming more #BROKEN by the day. IT CANNOT BE STOPPED. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/UJ6TdY9kxO — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 10, 2019

In case you didn't know...

Matt Hardy reinvented his career as 'Broken' Matt Hardy during his days at Impact Wrestling and became one of the most popular acts in the world of pro wrestling. Unfortunately for Matt, this revolutionary gimmick did not work in the watered-down version that WWE dubbed 'Woken' Matt Hardy.

The heart of the matter

WWE has never placed trust in Matt Hardy as a singles wrestler, and with new management in-charge, this is a good time for Hardy to prove his worth and become a top singles star like he was in Impact Wrestling.

As per reports, Hardy even started a "free the delete" chant indicating that the Bizzare Broken gimmick is all set to make a comeback soon.

What's next?

Matt Hardy is known to be one of the most creative minds in the industry, and a master of social media. So, it is quite possible that Hardy is merely testing waters right now and it may take some time before WWE actually allow Hardy to bring back the Broken gimmick on WWE television.

Do you think Matt Hardy should bring back the Broken gimmick, or has it run its course? Tell us in the comment section below.

