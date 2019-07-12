WWE Rumors: Injury not the reason behind former WWE champion being 'out of action'

Orton is a multi-time WWE Champion

What's the story?

We had previously reported that Randy Orton is possibly suffering from a neck injury. A new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter has corroborated the report and indicated that Orton is indeed suffering from an injury.

However, unlike prevalent speculation, the injury is not as bad as thought, and it is not the reason behind Orton's absence from WWE as of late.

Here is what Cagesideseats has reported:

They[WON] also say Randy Orton does have a neck injury but it’s not what is keeping him out of action right now.

In case you didn't know...

Randy Orton has not been seen on WWE TV ever since he won his match against Triple H at the Super ShowDown which took place in Jeddah.

Orton recently made his return at a WWE Live event after being absent from house shows since 10th June. While it was speculated that Randy Orton will return to feud with Aleister Black; that plan seems to have been shelved, however.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer had stated that Randy Orton has been working with a stiff neck, and further added on WON:

"A few years back his doctor told him he would need neck surgery which would have kept him out of action for a year, but later got a second opinion from another doctor who said he didn’t need the surgery."

While Orton seems to be working with an injured neck on Live events, it is clear that his physical health is not the reason behind his absence from SmackDown over the past few weeks.

What's next?

Randy Orton is one of the most experienced performers on the roster, and it is rather perplexing that WWE have nothing for The Legend Killer to do. Hopefully, Orton will be making his television return soon.

