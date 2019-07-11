×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: WWE Superstar hints at leaving the company in cryptic Tweet

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.34K   //    11 Jul 2019, 17:55 IST

RAW
RAW

What's the story?

It was being rumored for quite some time that The Revival is not happy in WWE and will most likely not renew their contracts. Even though The Top Guys are in their second reign as the RAW Tag Team Champions, a recent Tweet by Scott Dawson has once again started speculation of the duo wanting to leave WWE.

Here is what the RAW Tag Team Champion had to say:

In case you didn't know...

It had been reported that The Revival had made their intentions of not renewing their contracts known well in advance. And having them win the RAW Tag Team Championships was a way to convince them to stick around.

Even though The Revival hold the belts, they have hardly been booked as a force to be reckoned with, mostly serving as Shane McMahon's lackeys.

The heart of the matter

In his Tweet, Dawson said that The Usos and '??' have tried to embarrass them for months, and The Revival will now show them that they are the best 'they've' got.

While not mentioning anyone particularly, it can only be speculated who Dawson was referring to in his Tweet. It is quite possible that the Tweet was directed towards the WWE creative. However, there is a high chance that it does not hold any major significance and should not be read into.

What's next?

While the rumor mill would have you believe that The Revival will not be renewing their contracts with WWE, the same was said about Gallows and Anderson. However, The Good Brothers re-signed with WWE recently.

With major changes taking place in the company, let us hope that The Top Guys will be booked in a better manner in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Also Read: Major changes planned for former Champions ahead of their return


Tags:
The Revival Scott Dawson
Advertisement
5 WWE wrestlers who might move to AEW
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: Why WWE Superstars asking for their release has been a big PR nightmare for the company
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: 2 Former Champions reject Vince McMahon's mega offer; likely to leave WWE
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars who might be looking into options outside of the company
RELATED STORY
WWE News: EC3 post cryptic message about WWE future
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who used social media to criticize their booking
RELATED STORY
WWE News Roundup: Hottest stories of the week (13th June 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon to split popular Tag Team for "bothering" him?
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Former RAW Tag-team champion subtly hints at possibly signing with AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw Superstar says he forgot he was a champion once
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us