WWE Rumors: WWE Superstar hints at leaving the company in cryptic Tweet

RAW

What's the story?

It was being rumored for quite some time that The Revival is not happy in WWE and will most likely not renew their contracts. Even though The Top Guys are in their second reign as the RAW Tag Team Champions, a recent Tweet by Scott Dawson has once again started speculation of the duo wanting to leave WWE.

Here is what the RAW Tag Team Champion had to say:

This has the potential to be the damndest tag team match in the history of the company. However, that ain’t our objective. They’ve (Usos & “🤔”...) tried for months to embarrass us. Now, we beat the hell outta them & show “🤔” why we’re the best they’ve got. #TopGuys...out? https://t.co/zcfxvPdQvZ — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) July 10, 2019

In case you didn't know...

It had been reported that The Revival had made their intentions of not renewing their contracts known well in advance. And having them win the RAW Tag Team Championships was a way to convince them to stick around.

Even though The Revival hold the belts, they have hardly been booked as a force to be reckoned with, mostly serving as Shane McMahon's lackeys.

The heart of the matter

In his Tweet, Dawson said that The Usos and '??' have tried to embarrass them for months, and The Revival will now show them that they are the best 'they've' got.

While not mentioning anyone particularly, it can only be speculated who Dawson was referring to in his Tweet. It is quite possible that the Tweet was directed towards the WWE creative. However, there is a high chance that it does not hold any major significance and should not be read into.

What's next?

While the rumor mill would have you believe that The Revival will not be renewing their contracts with WWE, the same was said about Gallows and Anderson. However, The Good Brothers re-signed with WWE recently.

With major changes taking place in the company, let us hope that The Top Guys will be booked in a better manner in the coming weeks.

