WWE Rumors: Major changes planned for former Champions ahead of their return

RAW

What's the story?

We all remember the monstrous tag team of Akam and Razar, who have held not only the NXT Tag Team Championships but also the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Akam and Rezar, better known as The Authors of Pain have not been seen in action much this year owing to Akam's sabbatical due to his knee surgery.

Cagesideseats.com has reported that there’s some speculation that Drake Maverick will no longer be working with AOP once they return to television now that he’s 24/7 champion.

In case you didn't know...

The Authors of Pain made their main roster debut last year but failed to make a lasting impact on RAW as they had in NXT. While the two were managed by WWE legend Paul Ellering in NXT, Drake Maverick had taken the role of their manager on RAW.

While Maverick is absolutely great on the microphone, he failed to get the two monsters over with the crowd and the trio drifted into oblivion before Akam had to take leave to get knee surgery.

The two were part of the 51-man-battle royal at Super ShowDown but have not been seen in tag team action since January.

The heart of the matter

The AOP have been out of action for long enough, and it is high time that the Tag Team make their return to RAW.

Drake Maverick has become a key character in the ensuing saga circling around the 24/7 Championship and it would not make sense for Maverick to rejoin his role as the manager of AOP given his newfound success in WWE. According to the reports, he will not be joining them in that role any longer.

What's next?

There is a high chance that The AOP make their return without a manager, but it would be wise for WWE to find the team a new manager who could help mould the two young Superstars.

