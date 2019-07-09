×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman reveals that Vince McMahon has finally agreed to do something he hasn't done in years

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.65K   //    09 Jul 2019, 23:03 IST

Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon
Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Paul Heyman took centre stage in the WWE world as and when he became the Executive Director of RAW. While fans and critics lauded last week's episode of RAW, which was the first under Heyman's regime, this Monday's episode was considered a severe step back.

However, there seems to be some good news as Paul Heyman has reportedly told many creative writers that Vince McMahon is finally coming to terms with the fact that the show needs to be upgraded.

This is quite a pleasant surprise as the WWE Chairman is not known to accept changes to the product. So, Paul Heyman revealing that McMahon that RAW needs to be upgraded is quite an achievement.

In case you didn't know...

Even though Paul Heyman continues to portray the on-screen role of Brock Lesnar's advocate, he has now become the highest authority on RAW's booking decisions - barring Vince McMahon, of course.

Even though Heyman has received an increased say in the final product, he has himself indicated that the product will take some time to change completely as the final decisions still rest with Vince McMahon.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Cagesideseats had to say:

Sources told Fightful that Paul Heyman told several Raw creative team members Vince McMahon is “coming to grips with the fact” the show needs to be upgraded. It’s led to more optimism change is really coming this time.

Vince McMahon is known to be stubborn and it is rather interesting that Paul Heyman has probably been able to convince McMahon to look at things from a new point of view and finally embrace change.

Advertisement

What's next?

It may be too early to take a call on how good Paul Heyman is on his new job, we will just have to wait and watch!

Also Read: Real reason former champion finally agreed to renew WWE contract


Tags:
Vince McMahon Paul Heyman
Advertisement
5 Things Paul Heyman does better than Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon's creative partnership on WWE RAW revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman wants to make storyline change which could affect Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
WWE history: Paul Heyman buries Vince McMahon in "the original Pipe Bomb"
RELATED STORY
WWE history: How Paul Heyman saved SmackDown from getting canceled
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley reacts to WWE hiring Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff
RELATED STORY
3 things Vince McMahon has done in real-life and 2 he hasn't
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Vince McMahon favors who will replace Roman Reigns if he does leave WWE in 2 years
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman will not change the WWE landscape
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Update on who was in charge of RAW backstage this week
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us