WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman reveals that Vince McMahon has finally agreed to do something he hasn't done in years

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.65K // 09 Jul 2019, 23:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Paul Heyman took centre stage in the WWE world as and when he became the Executive Director of RAW. While fans and critics lauded last week's episode of RAW, which was the first under Heyman's regime, this Monday's episode was considered a severe step back.

However, there seems to be some good news as Paul Heyman has reportedly told many creative writers that Vince McMahon is finally coming to terms with the fact that the show needs to be upgraded.

This is quite a pleasant surprise as the WWE Chairman is not known to accept changes to the product. So, Paul Heyman revealing that McMahon that RAW needs to be upgraded is quite an achievement.

In case you didn't know...

Even though Paul Heyman continues to portray the on-screen role of Brock Lesnar's advocate, he has now become the highest authority on RAW's booking decisions - barring Vince McMahon, of course.

Even though Heyman has received an increased say in the final product, he has himself indicated that the product will take some time to change completely as the final decisions still rest with Vince McMahon.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Cagesideseats had to say:

Sources told Fightful that Paul Heyman told several Raw creative team members Vince McMahon is “coming to grips with the fact” the show needs to be upgraded. It’s led to more optimism change is really coming this time.

Vince McMahon is known to be stubborn and it is rather interesting that Paul Heyman has probably been able to convince McMahon to look at things from a new point of view and finally embrace change.

Advertisement

What's next?

It may be too early to take a call on how good Paul Heyman is on his new job, we will just have to wait and watch!

Also Read: Real reason former champion finally agreed to renew WWE contract