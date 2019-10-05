WWE Rumors: Company believes Edge negotiated with another organization

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 430 // 05 Oct 2019, 19:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon and Edge

The biggest week in pro wrestling this year has been dominated with different types of speculation and the most newsworthy of the lot has been the potential in-ring return of Edge.

Dave Meltzer provided the fans with the latest on Edge's current status on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer stated that WWE believes that the 11-time World Champion may have already negotiated with AEW. For what it's worth, the speculation is that Edge is trying to get a clearance from the doctors for an in-ring return; however, he still hasn't been given a green signal just yet.

Here's what Meltzer noted:

"I heard he was trying to get cleared. I have not had it confirmed that he is cleared, but I do know that he told - whatever it was - I don’t know whether he negotiated with AEW, I know that WWE believes he negotiated with AEW, I think he probably did, but I don’t know that. Maybe he just told WWE he did."

As we had reported earlier, Edge ended his podcasting career, citing scheduling and time constraints, fueling rumors that an in-ring return is imminent.

The WWE Hall of Famer even responded to rumors of a potential return to the ring in a tweet. He outright denied considering a comeback but that could also be a diversion from his end as WWE likes to keep such things a secret until they officially announce it.

No I’m not and no I’m not. — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 5, 2019

Meltzer even noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Edge had signed a new deal with WWE after having talks with AEW and Vince McMahon's company.

Edge revealed on the Edge & Christian podcast that he can wrestle a match tomorrow if need be, even though he may be banged up after the same. However, he added that it is highly unlikely that the WWE Medical team will give him the nod.

Advertisement

Anything, though, can happen in pro wrestling. It happened with Daniel Bryan and it can certainly be repeated with Edge. Edge has not wrestled since his last match in April 2011 after which he had to retire due to a neck injury.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!