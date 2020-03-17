WWE Rumors - Company employee reveals unique plans for NXT TakeOver and Hall of Fame

WWE have canceled NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay as well as the Hall of Fame.

The company has different plans for both events, which have come about due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

WWE have been hugely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic as SmackDown, RAW, and now WrestleMania 36 will be held behind closed doors at the Performance Center. They also announced that the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay has also been canceled. This is what WWE had to say:

“The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and NXT TakeOver will not take place as previously scheduled. We will share further details as they become available.”

But, it seems that WWE will have a different way of inducting Superstars into the Hall of Fame, as well as use the matches that were supposed to happen at NXT TakeOver elsewhere. As per WWE's French commentator Pat Laprade, backstage rumors indicate that WWE could have the TakeOver matches at NXT on Wednesday, a few days prior to WrestleMania 36. This would be to take on AEW, whose Dynamite shows are held on Wednesday as well.

The French commentator also revealed that the Hall of Fame ceremony speeches will be aired on RAW and SmackDown, so as to fill empty gaps on the show, which could be a possibility due to some Superstars not being able to travel to the Performance Center.

This year's WWE Hall of Fame will see quite a few huge names being inducted into the Class of 2020. Former WWE Champion Batista is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, while another former WWE Champion, JBL, is also to be a part of Class of 2020. The British Bulldog and legendary Japanese wrestler Jushin "Thunder" Liger are the other two wrestlers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

New World Order, the group consisting of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman, are also part of the Hall of Fame, while The Bella Twins complete this year's Class of 2020.