WWE Rumors: Company forced to book champions in 3-minute match due to Seth Rollins' injury

Lennard Surrao 13 Dec 2019, 11:17 IST

Seth Rollins.

The Street Profits suffered their first loss on RAW when they were defeated by The Viking Raiders in a Tag Team titles match on the most recent episode.

The surprising thing to note here is that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were booked to lose in an underwhelming three-minute match. However, that was not the original plan.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Viking Raiders and The Street Profits were scheduled to have a competitive 15-minute match.

The plan was changed after the opening segment (Rusev and Lana's divorce angle) went on for too long. WWE was forced to cut back on the time and to make up for the lengthy opener, the Tag Team Championship match was given just three minutes.

The idea was for The Street Profits to push Viking Raiders to the limit, which would have legitimized the post-match angle, in which Erik and Ivar gave respect to their competitors and endorsed The Street Profits. However, the post-match angle fell flat as the match was way too short and did little to put over The Street Profits as top stars in the tag team division.

It was also revealed by Meltzer that Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits was never on the original lineup. Seth Rollins was slated to take on Cedric Alexander in a singles match but that was nixed after the former Universal Champion broke his little finger during a house show match against Erick Rowan.

As Rollins wasn't cleared to compete, WWE replaced the match with a Tag Team titles contest between two former NXT teams.

It's a shame that timing issues prevented the company from telling the previously intended story that was laid out for Viking Raiders vs. The Street Profits.

In the end, Dawkins and Ford's first loss on the main roster did more harm than good.