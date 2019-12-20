WWE Rumors: Company forced to change Seth Rollins storyline due to injury (Exclusive)

Danny Hart FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 20 Dec 2019, 16:49 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins is one of the top heels on RAW

Seth Rollins recently turned heel by attacking Kevin Owens on WWE RAW and aligning with AOP duo Akam and Rezar.

Despite the storyline featuring prominently on Monday nights over the last month, all four Superstars were left off the card for the TLC pay-per-view on December 15.

Speaking on this week’s episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue reported that WWE was forced to bring forward Rollins’ heel turn due to the broken finger he recently sustained.

“It was a little bit rushed. The injury, even if it was a small injury to Seth Rollins’ hand, did mean that he couldn’t wrestle at least for a little while, so they pulled the trigger a bit early.”

Colohue added that the two-time Universal Champion was originally due to face Owens in a one-on-one match at TLC, with a heel turn being delayed until after the PPV, but WWE was left with little choice but to alter their creative plans.

“It was supposed to be a match at TLC, it was supposed to be a heel turn in the days after, maybe on Monday night [after TLC], but they brought it ahead a little bit. I thought it still had a lot of impact, but it’s a real shame they couldn’t be on the TLC card to really follow it up.”

Seth Rollins’ WWE career in 2019

The year began with Seth Rollins receiving some of the loudest babyface reactions in WWE after he won the 2019 Royal Rumble to set up a Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

After successfully slaying “The Beast” to win the Universal Championship for the first time in his career, Rollins traded the title with Lesnar on two occasions throughout the summer, while he was also involved in a rivalry with Baron Corbin.

Advertisement

Despite silencing some of his critics with a victory over Lesnar at SummerSlam, “The Beastslayer” became a polarising figure during his feud with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt – so much so that he ended up receiving more boos than cheers between August and November.

Ultimately, this led the former Shield member to side with AOP and officially turn heel earlier this month.