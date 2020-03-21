WWE Rumors - Company has a 'lot of trust' in a disliked Superstar backstage

The WWE management loves him despite all the heat.

This is great news for his career and future in the company.

Vince McMahon.

Becoming a successful WWE Superstar just doesn't come down to one's talent and ability. A Superstar needs to have the work ethic and the right attitude behind the scenes to catch the attention of the officials, who would then provide the star with the required opportunities to thrive.

There have been countless Superstars that have failed to live up to their true potential as they just couldn't impress the powers that be backstage. However, there have also been talents who have defied expectations and been given wholesome pushes in the past.

Baron Corbin, who has never been the most popular Superstar amongst the WWE Universe, has risen to become one of the most trusted employees in the company.

On the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz reviewed the empty arena matches from RAW and SmackDown.

Tom noted that all the Superstars who were booked in matches this past week are trusted by the company to deliver the goods.

He then went on to mention how the management views Corbin. The former Money in the Bank winner is considered to be very clear cut and clinical in his in-ring work. The company has a lot of trust in his capabilities as a performer and it's being said that he's already reaching 'old-pro' level backstage.

I've mentioned before, there is a lot of trust in Baron Corbin to make sure that whatever he does is very clear cut, very clinical, and very trusted. He always delivers. So he's very much getting to that old-pro level already.

Corbin is one of the most despised Superstars on TV. Many fans would argue that he gets the unwanted 'X-Pac heat', which refers to the reaction of the fans towards Superstars who they legitimately don't want to see, however, Corbin is a thorough professional backstage and he probably deserves every bit of the spotlight.

Advertisement

What are your opinions about the SmackDown Superstar? Comment below!