WWE Rumors: Company issues statement on the rumored return of Big Cass and Enzo Amore

WWE has addressed the surprising report.

As we had reported earlier via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has reportedly been in contact with Enzo Amore and Big Cass regarding a return to become top stars on NXT.

However, WWE has outrightly denied the report in a statement issued to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Ryan Satin of the Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the WWE told Pro Wrestling Sheet that the rumor going around is completely false.

Where did it all start?

The report of WWE wanting to get back Big Cass and Enzo Amore into the company's fold was the biggest takeaway from the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Here's what Dave Meltzer wrote in the WON:

WWE has been in contact with Enzo and Cass about a surprise return to be top stars on the NXT brand. We don't know if they've accepted, but Cass really hasn't done much on the indie scene and has also made it clear he wants to get back. Enzo, who really knows. He says a lot of things but his rap career isn't exactly going anywhere and he also hasn't done much on the indie scene but hasn't walked away from wrestling either.

We don't know, but the obvious speculation is either a return on the first show or, the way Vince thinks, I could see the third show being the favourite. The crowd in Orlando live would probably go nuts if this happens, and keep in mind we only know they've been talked to, not that they've accepted, but I can also see a lot of social media negativity toward Enzo in NXT as a featured star. But it's a war and you want surprises and there just aren't that many surprises out there.

Where are Big Cass and Enzo Amore?

As you may know, Big Cass and Enzo Amore were both unceremoniously kicked out of the WWE despite being quite over with the WWE Universe.

Cass was released from the company on June 19, 2018, owing to behavioural issues, disobeying Vince McMahon's orders and an incident of public intoxication during a WWE event.

Enzo Amore was fired from the WWE in January 2018 after sexual assault allegations were levelled against him, which were later dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Big Cass returned to wrestling after his WWE departure and has been a regular feature on the indie circuit. He has openly spoken about his problems with alcohol and depression and has worked hard on getting better, physically and mentally, since leaving WWE.

Amore came out of retirement recently and wrestled Brian Pillman Jr. at North East Wrestling's Prison Break event. Amore and Cass are back together and are open to being booked by promotions.

However, will they ever be welcomed back to the WWE? As of this writing, WWE doesn't seem to be interested in their services but it could also be a misdirection.

WWE says no interest in Enzo & Cass at this time. So looks like that's not happening. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 29, 2019

As of now, there is no contact between WWE and Enzo & Cass and that's the bottom line because WWE said so.

