Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Plans in the WWE change every week and the fans should be used to it by now. The latest change seems to have been made in the storyline between Lana and Bobby Lashley.

WWE had begun building up towards a potential split but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. There is speculation going around now that the company may have dropped the plan to break up the on-screen couple.

Lana and Bobby Lashley storyline set to continue

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the segment from this week's RAW in which Bobby Lashley showed off his strength at the WWE Performance Centre.

There was no friction between the couple and Lashley wasn't irritated by his storyline wife. Here's the exchange between Alvarez and Meltzer from the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Alvarez: Did they totally drop this storyline?

Meltzer: They're back like trying to make up.

Alvarez: Dude, they are happy as can be, she is fawning all over him, he's perfectly happy with her, they're just having a great old time.

Meltzer: Maybe they made up!

WrestlingInc also speculated that the WWE creative team may have dropped the angle of a split between Lashley and Lana.

Advertisement

Lana and Bobby Lashley were heading for splitsville based on the booking from the past few weeks. As we had reported in February, WWE was keen on having Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar somewhere down the line and they wouldn't need Lana for the build-up of the dream match.

However, the storyline direction may have changed yet again as the eventual split could be delayed. Rusev was one of the Superstars released by the company and Lana, instead of being a supportive wife to her real-life husband, stayed in character and took shots at Rusev on social media. That was a big enough hint that Lana and Lashley's relationship is here to stay.

Lana and Lashley have buried their differences and the love story seems set to continue for the foreseeable future.