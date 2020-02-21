WWE Rumors - Company may have found the next Randy Orton

Randy Orton.

WWE has the deepest roster in the world, with a plethora of talents who have what it takes to be major Superstars.

NXT, in particular, has always been a prolific conveyor belt of talent and there are many Superstars currently in the Black and Gold brand who have bright futures.

Matt Riddle, despite being in the news for all the wrong reasons, has a few admirers behind the scenes.

Dave Meltzer opened up about The King of Bros in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer stated that there are a few top officials who feel Riddle has 'got magic', however, there are also many amongst the WWE management who don't see anything in the Superstar.

Riddle apparently doesn't understand the politics in the WWE as he has aggressively pushed for programmes with Brock Lesnar and Goldberg without talking to the two legends about it or going through the right channels.

Riddle was also compared to the early version of Randy Orton, who was a brash, young talent with immense potential who tended to rub people the wrong way. WWE, however, doesn't want such a character in today's locker room as it disrupts the harmony.

Meltzer revealed the following:

The current view at the top on Riddle is that there are some who think he’s got magic and others who don’t see it, but the key in his situation is his “lack of understanding of politics” which translated would seem to be trying to do programs with Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar without going to them first.

One person compared him with Randy Orton when he first became a big star, and they don’t want someone like that now for harmony’s sake, or other talent that would say things that would get talent upset.

WWE is continuing to highlight Riddle's call-outs in interviews and social media, which hints at the fact that there are people backstage who want to turn it into a real angle.

Riddle and Orton have been going back-and-forth on social media for quite some time now and they do share a lot of similarities as performers. Will Riddle follow in Orton's footsteps and become a top Superstar in the WWE?