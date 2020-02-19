Matt Riddle has an epic reply to Randy Orton's attack on him

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle has been on a roll lately, calling out WWE legends, winning over on social media, as well as winning titles on NXT. This seems to have riled up WWE legend Randy Orton, who took a shot at the NXT Superstar.

Riddle had a funny reply to Orton, asking the RAW Superstar to not hit him with a chair, alluding to Orton's recent attacks on Matt Hardy and Edge.

Riddle replies to Orton (Twitter)

This tweet was in reply to what Orton tweeted recently, about hating Riddle but also complimenting him. The post read, "Hated you. Now I get it. Good luck. Also f*** off."

There were reports doing the rounds lately that Vince McMahon did not want Riddle to call out Superstars like Brock Lesnar or Goldberg on Twitter. But Triple H busted those rumors, and said that the WWE Chairman did not disapprove of Riddle's tweets.

This is what Triple H said recently about Riddle:

“To be honest with you, I haven’t asked anybody about it. Vince didn’t express his disapproval of anything that was said, and I’m sure if there were an issue, he would’ve called me directly. He’s not shy about that. I didn’t see that. I heard what you heard about the conversation between the two.

Riddle is the current NXT Tag Team champion along with Pete Dunne, which they won this past week at NXT TakeOver: Portland when they defeated Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.