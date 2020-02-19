WWE provides Matt Hardy medical update after horrific attack by Randy Orton

Randy Orton attacking a bruised and battered Matt Hardy on this week's RAW

This past week on RAW, Matt Hardy was supposed to face off against Randy Orton in a singles match, but he was not cleared after Orton's brutal attack on him on last week's RAW.

He was once again attacked by Orton this week on RAW, brutalizing him following which Hardy had to be taken away by medical personnel. WWE have now provided a medical update on Hardy's health following the attack by Orton:

After tweeting earlier in the day from the hospital in the wake of a vicious attack he suffered at the hands of Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw, WWE.com learned that Matt Hardy was discharged from the medical facility and returned home from the hospital earlier today.

Matt Hardy's contract is set to expire soon, and this week's RAW could have been the last time we see him in a WWE ring. Hardy also tweeted following the attack, hinting at leaving WWE, and revealed that he did not get what he deserved.

