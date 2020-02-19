Matt Hardy says he didn't get what he deserved in WWE

Matt Hardy may be finished with WWE

On Monday Night RAW, Matt Hardy once again confronted Randy Orton about what he'd done to Edge. The week before, Orton viciously assaulted the Woken One, ending with him getting put in a neckbrace.

On RAW, Orton was supposed to take on Hardy in a street fight. However, Hardy was not cleared for competition by WWE personnel. Orton opened the show by admitting he respected Hardy for everything he'd done for the business and everything he'd accomplished. Even so, he still found it in himself to mercilessly destroy Hardy.

As he went on to his reasoning for attacking Edge, Hardy came out to confront him again. When he went to the ring, he showed bravery, something that Orton absolutely respected. Originally, he apologized and went to leave the arena. However, those voices convinced Orton to go back to the ring and finish the job.

Two conchairtos on the steps later, and Hardy was an unconscious husk.

Matt Hardy says goodbye?

Matt Hardy took to Twitter today to discuss what happened the night before. He remained proud and confident in himself despite the beating he received.

Against Every Warning, with serious head/neck injuries, I showed up on #RAW to face & fight RKO.



I was brutally beaten & suffered multiple injuries. But I’m alive. I’m not sure what’s next. If this was my @WWE goodbye, I didn’t get what I deserved-But maybe I got what I needed. pic.twitter.com/Bzh1Ot4fcU — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 19, 2020

Throughout the multiple injuries he'd received at the hands of the Viper over the past few weeks, Hardy seems to be seeing things clearly. Like he's said multiple times before, he's unkillable. As far as the WWE is concerned, that may have actually been the last time we'll see him inside their ring.

Hardy seemed somewhat bitter about the way the past few years have gone, but also eager to see what's next in store. We're sure to see him bring his contractual status,, and his opinions on the WWE, up on YouTube. After all, he's an artist, and art often imitates life.