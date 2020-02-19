WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon cancels RAW match between two legendary Superstars

Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon.

The creative process in WWE isn't always as smooth as it should be. You ask why? It's incredibly tough to keep the boss happy!

Vince McMahon is known to make major last-minute changes to the script before shows and another one happened on the most recent episode of RAW.

A report from Fightful Select has revealed that the original plan for Randy Orton and Matt Hardy was to have a multi-segment match between the two veterans.

However, Vince McMahon reportedly called for a change and the match was nixed.

It's worth noting the WWE advertised a match between Orton and Hardy leading up to the show, however, they opened the episode with a segment instead.

Matt Hardy, who came out sporting a neck brace, was on the receiving end of another ruthless beatdown courtesy of The Viper.

This was the second consecutive week in which Hardy was decimated by Orton and it may be the last time we see Matt on WWE TV for a very long time.

Dave Meltzer had an update on Hardy's current status and WWE future, which you can read more about here.

When it comes to Randy Orton's storyline direction, Edge should be back to exact revenge in the coming weeks now that Hardy has been finally written off TV.

WWE has many options that can be exploited with regards to the ongoing angle and it will be intriguing to see what Vince McMahon and his team of writers come up with as we approach WrestleMania 36.

They have done an exceptional job of getting the best out of a heel Orton and the feud with Edge has all the makings of a classic programme if the company continues to book it in the right manner.

WWE still has a long way to go before WrestleMania and we could expect a few more alterations to the script before we see a match between Orton and Edge.

