WWE Rumors: Company nearly brought back former Tag Champions on this week's RAW

The team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler survived this week's Tag Team Turmoil match.

Former WWE NXT and RAW Tag Team Champions the Authors of Pain were reportedly nearly brought back on this week's edition of the red brand, to compete in the tag-team Turmoil match.

The Authors of Pain

Former NXT and RAW Tag Champions, the team of Akam and Rezar joined the main roster in 2018, though have been missing for the majority of this year.

On the November 5, 2018 edition of RAW, the pair beat Seth Rollins in a handicap RAW Tag Team Championship match to win the titles, but lost them on December 10, to Robert Roode and Chad Gable.

The team has been out of action for some time, only recently making an appearance in June at the latest SuperShow Down event in the 50-Man Battle Royal.

What happened?

According to Bryan Alverez of Wrestling Observer Live, the Authors of Pain were nearly brought back for this week's tag-team Turmoil match, which was eventually won by the new team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Alverez did not give an explanation about why Akam and Rezar were not part of the match, though bringing back the former champions as one of several teams in a match they were going to lose may have been seen as a bad way to bring back the Authors of Pain.

What's next?

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will compete against RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins for the gold at Clash of Champions on September 15, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The show, which will air live on the WWE Network, will also see Strowman and Rollins face off the Architect's Universal title, as well as the culmination of the 2019 King of the Ring tournament.