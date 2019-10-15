WWE Rumors: Company's backstage reaction to Mike Kanellis asking for a release revealed

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 898 // 15 Oct 2019, 17:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mike and Maria/Paul Heyman

Mike Kanellis has suddenly found himself in the spotlight after he asked WWE for his release. Kanellis, who went by Mike Bennett before joining WWE, has had a rather lackluster run with the company which has done more harm to his career than good.

Mike debuted in WWE in 2017 bypassing NXT, which in retrospect might not have been the best idea for him, as Kanellis failed to make a mark even with Maria by his side and was soon relegated to being an enhancement talent.

The former 24/7 Champion got another lease on his career when he was made part of the 205 Live roster, but unfortunately, nothing major came of that either. Kanellis was last seen as part of a storyline with his real-life wife, Maria where she insinuated that he is not 'man enough' and that the child she is currently pregnant with is not Mike's.

Bennett recently tweeted revealing that he has asked the company for his release and talked about how not wrestling on television has left him "defeated, sad, and angry." He believes that it isn't fair to his daughter and his wife either.

Will WWE release Mike Kanellis?

Even though WWE doesn't have any major plans for the former Impact X-Division Champion, it has been reported by Cagesideseats that the company will not grant Kanellis his release:

The initial belief is WWE will not honor Mike Kanellis’ latest release request.

Another prominent Superstar Luke Harper was denied his release, and while rumor had it that WWE will not use him on television anymore, the former Tag Team Champion made his return at Clash of Champions. Hopefully, Kanellis will also get a chance to shine if WWE decides not to grant him his release.

Advertisement

Also Read: Major fight erupts between wives of 2 Superstars; Former World Champion to get a new gimmick; Wyatt comments

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!