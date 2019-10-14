WWE Rumor Roundup: Major fight erupts between wives of 2 Superstars; Former World Champion to get a new gimmick; Wyatt comments - 14th October 2019

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring you the biggest updates from the wrestling world today.

From a major online brawl between sisters-in-law to The Fiend's new cryptic message, we have a stacked roundup for you today:

#5 Reby Hardy rips on Beth Hardy

It was recently reported that former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy found himself in trouble once again as the Superstar was arrested as he was found driving under influence in Moore County, North Carolina.

As the story unfolded, it was reported that Hardy had a bloody nose at the time which he attributed to a fight with his wife, Beth Hardy. He also admitted to having had two shots of vodka earlier in the night. However, it was also revealed that Hardy was majorly uncooperative during the tests he had to take.

Jeff's elder brother Matt Hardy had taken to Twitter in order to address the situation, where he stated:

Since so many have asked me about my brother. I love my brother & want him to be happy & healthy. I've expressed that to him as much as I can. Jeff has to make his decisions about his life. I have to focus on my 2 boys & soon to arrive son. I can only control MY actions.

These comments did not go well with Jeff Hardy's wife who also vented out her frustrations on Twitter, sparking an even more hard-hitting reply from Matt Hardy's wife - Reby Hardy.

The battle did not end here, as the former ECW Champion Matt Hardy also chimed in with his response to what Beth Hardy had stated:

I’ve been with Jeff since day 1, literally. I’ve been involved in a professional capacity with him for 28 years, one in which our actions effect one another. I don’t need permission to address MY brother, MY biz. Wrestling is not important now, my brother’s health is.

