WWE Rumors: Multi-time World Champion to get a major character change

Randy Orton

The Viper Randy Orton is one of the most experienced members of the current roster. Unlike his peers such as John Cena and Batista, Orton has stuck to WWE ever since he debuted in 2002 and not drifted towards Hollywood.

While Randy Orton has made a major name for himself over the years, winning the World Championship 13 times, it can't be argued that The Legend Killer tends to get stale after some time.

While, Orton has aways been more liked as a heel, which he currently is, there are reported plans to turn Orton babyface yet again.

Here is what Cagesideseats reports:

Per the Observer, Randy Orton may be going babyface, or at least WWE is testing that out.

Randy Orton was most recently in a grueling feud with long-time rival Kofi Kingston, in a feud that was not just based around the WWE Championship but also the personal animosity among the two. However, with Kingston's reign as WWE Champion over, it is safe to assume that Orton will not be seen in the title picture anytime soon.

Why Orton should turn face

Being a veteran in WWE surely comes with its share of advantages and Randy Orton is known to break character often while on camera. This is something that the fans have started enjoying over the time and is one of the reasons for Orton remaining so popular even now.

After one video of Orton laughing during the Bobby Lashley and Lana kissing segment had gone viral, now another video has emerged of the former Evolution member helping a young fan at ringside.

lil girl dropped her phone so randy picked up and took a selfie with it pic.twitter.com/ArtyHoxd6i — Victor (@TheVicMacias) October 12, 2019

There is no doubt that Randy is the backbone of WWE, and given his popularity, it would be a good idea to turn him face.

Also Read: Update on Daniel Bryan's injury scare at Hell in a Cell

