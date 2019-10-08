WWE Rumors: Truth about Daniel Bryan being unable to walk after his match at Hell in a Cell revealed

Daniel Bryan

Hell in a Cell was a PPV that could be called a mixed bag. While the opening contest between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks was stellar, and the tornado Tag Team match between Roman Reigns, Daniel Brayan vs. Erik Rowan and Luke Harper delivered, the show went downhill from there.

The confusing end for the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt match was not the only thing that had fans concerned after the event, as multiple Superstars including Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks were reportedly injured during the show.

Another Superstar who created an injury scare among the fans was Daniel Bryan, as the former WWE Champion faltered while walking back to the backstage area after his match got over raising concern over a possible neck injury he may have suffered during the match.

Is Daniel Bryan injured again?

As can be seen, Bryan clutches his neck as he moves up the ramp. Many fans believed that this could be bad news for the leader of the YES movement, but the Observer has reported otherwise.

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

A shot of Daniel Bryan stumbling on the ramp after his match on Sunday’s PPV caused concern among fans, but Wrestling Observer says Bryan is fine.

While the tornado Tag Team match might not have been as brutal as the two Hell in a Cell matches that took place on the card, it can't be denied that all four men involved took some brutal bumps in the match.

It can be assumed that the storyline featuring Reigns, Bryan and Rowan will come to an end after this match, and it will be interesting to see which brand the Environment's Champion will get drafted to in the upcoming draft.

