5 Better ways Vince McMahon could have booked the Bray Wyatt vs Seth Rollins ending at WWE Hell in a Cell

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 4.24K // 07 Oct 2019, 19:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wyatt vs Rollins

Hell in a Cell is finally over, and except the RAW Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, the PPV has certainly disappointed many fans.

The problems began when WWE failed to announce the full card for the show even 2 days before the show was to take place and only revealed the full line-up hours ahead of the event.

However, the show went horribly as the fans in the arena were left fuming after the end of the match chanting "AEW" and "Refund". The reason for such displeasure among the fans was the way Vince McMahon decided to book the ending of the Universal Championship match between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins, which saw the match end because of a Disqualification when Seth Rollins used a sledgehammer.

A Hell in a Cell match is supposed to be No DQ by default, and this decision to have the match abruptly due to a DQ was not taken well by the fans. As per a recent report, Vince McMahon was the one behind this call and knows that 'he messed up'.

Let us take a look at a few other ways Vince McMahon could have gone to prevent such a backlash from fans:

#5. Seth Rollins suffers an 'injury'

It is clear that WWE did not want to put the belt on The Fiend and so had to book a finish without having Wyatt lose clean. But instead of showing Rollins as the man who causes a disqualification, a better way to go about would have been to have the Fiend destroy Rollins so mercilessly that the match would need to be stopped. Imagine a scenario where The Fiend throws Rollins off the top of the cell leading to EMTs coming out and stopping the match itself.

A legitimate injury angle could have been played out with Rollins being escorted out of the arena on a stretcher. While Wyatt would not have won the Universal Championship, he would still come out of the PPV looking stronger than ever.

1 / 5 NEXT