WWE Rumor Roundup: Current Champion among others to be sent back to NXT, Surprising reason why company canceled top Superstar's return - 6th October 2019

What will McMahon and Triple H decide?

Welcome to another edition of WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring to you the most exciting stories from the world of WWE today.

From main roster Superstars moving to NXT, to CM Punk's interesting advice to current Superstar, let us take a look at the 5 top stories:

#5. More top stars to join NXT

It looks like Finn Balor has set a new trend in that more main roster Superstars may find themselves being transferred to NXT soon. As per SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue, his sources within the company have stated that many Superstars have asked Vince McMahon and Triple H to move back to NXT.

As per the reports, Asuka has a high chance of moving back to NXT as she tops the 'list'. Other Superstars who are being considered for a move back are EC3 and current RAW Tag Team Champion Robert Roode.

With the Wednesday night wars in full swing, WWE is amping up the NXT roster to compete with the high star power being offered by AEW. Here is what Tom Colohue stated:

Asuka is apparently the first name on the list. Given her history in NXT, her record undefeated streak and prolonged title run around which the entire women’s division at the time was based, this isn’t all that much of a surprise

On Cesaro also joining NXT in the future:

Finn Balor and Cesaro were on the list, but the WWE initially gave both appearances in NXT UK before moving Balor full time back to NXT. It is believed that Cesaro could be a name that follows as another figure that could make a huge impact on the yellow brand

While it can't be expected that all of these Superstars will leave the main roster, even if one or two of these megastars join the yellow brand, it would give WWE a distinct advantage in increasing the NXT ratings.

