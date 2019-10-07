WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon 'knew he messed up' after Hell In A Cell crowd reaction

Vince McMahon reportedly planned the finish to the PPV

The 2019 WWE Hell In A Cell main event ended in a no contest after Seth Rollins struck "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt with a sledgehammer, prompting the referee to call a stop to the match.

Fans immediately began to boo when the bell rang, while chants of “Restart the match!”, “AEW!” and “Refunds!” could be heard as Wyatt attacked Rollins post-match in the closing minutes of the pay-per-view.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that several people backstage at Hell In A Cell confirmed that the finish to the show was “completely Vince McMahon’s call”, adding that “his sight and vision played out how he wanted it”.

Writing on Fightful Select, Sapp said McMahon was very particular about the level of offence used in the match – Wyatt survived 11 stomps from Rollins – but, according to one person around the WWE Chairman, he “knew he’d messed up” after the crowd reaction.

Sapp revealed that another person told him that McMahon initially laughed off the fans’ response, but a high-level source countered that by saying he took the crowd “seriously” and he is “not oblivious”.

The Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt controversy

Heading into Hell In A Cell, Seth Rollins vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was the match that the majority of fans were most looking forward to.

Over the last month, the Universal Championship storyline has taken up a lot of television time, with "The Fiend" following up his attacks on various Superstars and Hall of Famers by terrifying Rollins on multiple occasions on RAW.

Wyatt’s alter-ego was widely expected to walk out of Hell In A Cell as Universal Champion, but Rollins’ use of a sledgehammer was deemed by the referee to be a step too far, meaning the match came to an abrupt end.

Needless to say, this has resulted in a lot of criticism from fans, especially as Hell In A Cell matches have a No Disqualification stipulation.

