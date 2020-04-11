WWE Rumors - Company surprisingly returning to live broadcast of shows sooner than expected

When will WWE return to broadcasting RAW, SmackDown and NXT live?

WWE have pre-taped the last few shows, including WrestleMania 36.

WWE could tape RAW, SmackDown and NXT live

WWE have been taping their RAW, SmackDown, and NXT shows, as well as WrestleMania 36, from the Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last few shows have been taped by WWE rather than being aired live.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has revealed that WWE will begin airing all three shows - RAW, SmackDown and NXT, live from the Performance Center from next week. The report says that WWE decided to do so on Friday following 205 Live and SmackDown.

"Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT will once again resume taping their shows live from the Performance Center starting next week. Sources tell us the decision to go back to doing the shows live was made on Friday after filming 205 Live and Friday Night SmackDown. No word on what influenced the decision."

The Performance Center, which is in Orlando, Florida, is one of the states in the US that have stay at home orders issued by the Governor. Social distancing has been enforced in the state and only essential services are allowed to run. But, WWE seem to have found a way to tape and air the show live from the Performance Center.

WWE shot the majority of WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center - the first time the company has done so. All RAW, SmackDown and NXT shows have been held in an empty Performance Center, and it seems like that trend will continue for quite a while.

WWE's next PPV is Money in the Bank, which is scheduled to take place on May 10, and it will also most likely take place in the Performance Center. The original venue, the Royal Farms Arena, has announced that those who have bought tickets for the PPV will be refunded.