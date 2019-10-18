WWE Rumors: Company surprisingly scraps another major plan involving The Undertaker

The Undertaker

While The Undertaker had retained his spot as the biggest attraction for WWE fans for a long time, it looks like the company has finally started thinking otherwise. The Deadman, who had been advertised by WWE for the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, will reportedly not be taking part in the PPV as per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Not only was The Undertaker part of the promotional material for the show, but he was also listed with other Superstars and legends scheduled to appear at the event. However, it looks like WWE has changed their mind and has decided to shelve The Phenom yet again.

Something similar had happened during the first episode of SmackDown on FOX when the company had advertised an Undertaker appearance but the former WWE Champion was nowhere to be found on the show. 'Taker even revealed on his Instagram that the reason he did not appear on SmackDown was that the company told him he wasn't needed.

Why is The Undertaker left off Crown Jewel?

While no official word has been given as to why The Undertaker will not be part of the Crown Jewel event, it is speculated that it did not make much sense to bring in more part-timers for the show considering non-WWE stars like Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury are already part of the card.

It was also reported that there are no plans for another former World Champion, Goldberg, for Crown Jewel as of now.

Crown Jewel will take place on October 31, 2019, at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and will be headlined by Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez.

