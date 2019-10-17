WWE News: Advertisement reveals Bray Wyatt's next match after Crown Jewel; Major stipulation added

Bray Wyatt

The Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins saga has taken another unexpected twist, as WWE has announced that both these Superstars will clash for a third time on the RAW after Crown Jewel - this time, inside a steel cage.

Here is what NYCB advertised:

A Huge Steel Cage Main Event Match for @WWE

#RAW on Long Island 11/4! Universal Champion @WWERollins

Rollins and Wyatt faced each other inside the Hell in a Cell structure in a match which ended in a referee stoppage. The referee had to end the match after The Architect went ballistic on Bray Wyatt, attacking him with any weapon he could find.

The finish for the match was not liked by the fans and was considered a major botch by most critics as well. Rollins will be putting his Universal Championship against The Fiend yet again at Crown Jewel which will take place on October 31st.

What about the Wild Card rule?

The match in itself is a bit perplexing considering the fact that Bray Wyatt has gone to SmackDown whereas Seth Rollins has remained on RAW as per the latest WWE draft. What is even more confusing is that even with the wild card rule ending Wyatt - a SmackDown Superstar - will compete on RAW.

Could this mean that the current draft standings are not permanent or that the wild card rule may continue? It is too early to say, but we certainly hope that the two upcoming matches involving Seth Rollins and The Fiend live up to the expectations of the fans, unlike their last encounter.

Crown Jewel will take place on October 31, 2019, at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and The Architect will face Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match just days before they face each other again inside a steel cage.

