WWE Rumors: Company reportedly not making big change to Seth Rollins' character

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 357 // 16 Oct 2019, 20:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Burn it down!

Seth Rollins seems to be in the midst of a character renaissance ever since his feud with The Fiend Bray Wyatt began. No longer is The Architect portrayed as the squeaky clean babyface; but rather, a man who is bordering on the brink of losing his identity thanks to The Fiend.

One instance of this was seen when Rollins viciously attacked Wyatt inside the Hell in a Cell and caused the match to be stopped by the referee. Another incident that triggered rumors of Rollins turning heel was sparked by the controversial segment this past RAW which saw him attack Bray Wyatt (who was begging for mercy) and proceeded to burn down the Firefly Funhouse.

Seth Rollins to turn heel?

Many fans and critics believed these actions to be a sign of a heel turn by Seth Rollins, but Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has stated otherwise. Here is what Cagesisdeseats reported:

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio said the plan is not to turn Seth Rollins heel right now.

With Seth Rollins set to compete against The Fiend at Crown Jewel in a Falls Count Anywhere match, it will be interesting to see how WWE go about the current Universal Champion's character in the match.

With the fans firmly behind Bray Wyatt, it would be a questionable decision on WWE's part to not let Wyatt walk out of Crown Jewel with the Universal title.

As for Seth Rollins' possible heel turn, with Reigns being drafted to SmackDown, Seth Rollins is the top babyface on RAW and that could be the reason WWE does not intend to turn him heel anytime soon.

While the company may not turn Rollins into a full-fledged heel, a slight edge to his character would certainly appeal more to the audience.

Advertisement

Also Read: Top official reveals Paul Heyman's role in backstage fight involving former World Champion

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!