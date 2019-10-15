WWE News: Top official reveals Paul Heyman's role in backstage fight involving former World Champion

While the in-ring action that takes place in the world of wrestling may be 'scripted', one can not say the same about the numerous backstage brawls that have erupted between Superstars over the years.

One such backstage fight which made the headlines was between former SmackDown commentator Taz and former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam.

Bruce Prichard revealed that the fight had broken out because RVD slapped Taz backstage. The reason why RVD took such an action was that Taz had injured Van Dam during their match. Prichard then talked about Paul Heyman's involvement and his habit of stirring up trouble backstage:

Yeah, I think so. I think Paul bred that within his locker room. He had to. You know when Paul was running it, he was presented it as opposition to the world. Right or wrong, that inspired a lot of guys. And Paul would do whatever he could do to inspire his talent and get them fired up.

He also talked about how the fight has turned into a legend over the years, and how things get blown out of proportion at times:

Oh gosh, I never heard about it until many years later when Rob was in the WWE. Definitely didn’t hear about it then, so I don’t know that it was such of a big thing then. It probably grew into legend as more and more people heard of the story, and it probably grew in, ‘Oh and I heard that Taz pulled a knife, and I heard that Sabu had a bazooka!’ I mean, you know, I don’t know.

Where are RVD and Taz now?

Taz has served as a former commentator for WWE as well as Impact Wrestling; he will also reportedly be the guest commentator for AEW Dark next week. RVD, on the other hand, is a member of the Impact Wrestling roster and will be teaming up with another ECW legend Rhino at the upcoming Bound For Glory PPV.

