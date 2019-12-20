WWE Rumors: Company to offer 'Tony Khan's friend' a good deal to prevent AEW appearance

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 20 Dec 2019, 18:00 IST SHARE

Vince McMahon and Tony Khan.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer opened up on Ric Flair's contract status with the WWE.

There has been a lot of talk about Flair signing a new deal with WWE after his merchandise was pulled from Pro Wrestling Tees.

However, Meltzer clarified that it's not the case as Flair's team made the decision to remove the merch as there were other business opportunities to push the 16-time World Champion's merch.

Meltzer added that Flair's current deal with WWE expires at the end of the year. He also highlighted the fact that Flair is good friends with AEW President Tony Khan.

It should be noted that Tony Khan was invited to Flair's wedding and the two share a healthy relationship with each other.

Meltzer explained that he expected WWE to make a good offer that would prevent Flair from possibly appearing on AEW TV.

Here's what Meltzer wrote in the WON:

Flair’s WWE deal expires right around the end of the year. He is friends with Tony Khan, to the degree that Khan was an invited guest to his wedding. I would expect WWE to make a good offer to keep him given they wouldn’t want him on the AEW television show.

Ric Flair is signed to the WWE under the Legends contract and he has already made a handful of appearances this year.

Advertisement

The year began with Flair's 70th Birthday Celebrations in February on RAW in which Batista attacked the WWE Hall of Famer. He was also at WrestleMania 35 and helped Triple H beat The Animal at the show.

Flair would also appear on the RAW Reunion episode in July before returning to build up the Team Flair vs. Team Hogan 5-on-5 Tag Team match for Crown Jewel.

The retired World Champion recently revealed that he has been given medical clearance to get physical, however, Vince McMahon shot down the idea of Flair taking a bump at the Saudi Show.

While Flair can take bumps now, he isn't too keen on having another match at this stage in his career. The 70-year-old legend and the WWE management should sit down soon to discuss a Legends contract extension and it will be interesting to see how the negotiations go.